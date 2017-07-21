Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Be Completely Unorthodox in Fight with Floyd Mayweather

(Video courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White is not slowing the promotion machine following the completion of the four-day, four-city, three-country Mayweather vs. McGregor World Press Tour. If anything, he’s only ramping it up.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor is the Unicorn’

White joined “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday where he not only broke down the fight, but discussed his child-sitting duties during the press tour and his prognostication for Conor McGregor‘s challenge of Floyd Mayweather becoming the biggest-selling fight in combat sports history.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram