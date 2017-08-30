Dana White: Conor McGregor Silenced the Critics… Max Kellerman MIA

                   
August 30, 2017
After UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor lasted into the tenth round with Floyd Mayweather, one of the top pugilists of all time, UFC president Dana White declared the boxing critics – particularly Max Kellerman – silenced.

Leading up to the fight, there were many pugilistic pundits that didn’t give McGregor much of a chance in the fight. While he didn’t really put Mayweather in danger at any point, by most accounts, McGregor gave a fair accounting of himself against the undefeated boxer. 

Kellerman, one of the most respected pundits in the world of boxing, had said that he didn’t think McGregor would be able to lay a glove on Mayweather. To the contrary, the Irishman laid more gloves one of boxing’s finest than did Manny Pacquiao and numerous other boxers before him. 

So where was Kellerman when White tried to reach out to him after the fight?

