Dana White Confirms UFC 208 Headliner, Again Shoots Down McGregor vs. Mayweather (video)

(Video courtesy of FOX 5 New York | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White recently joined Good Day New York on Fox 5 on Thursday, where he confirmed that the recently announced UFC women’s featherweight championship bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie would headline UFC 208 on Feb. 11 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

White, of course, touched on several other topics, including Ronda Rousey’s return opposite current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, and once again shooting down any likelihood of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fighting each other.

