Dana White Confirms UFC 207 is Mike Goldberg’s Final Broadcast

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday confirmed that Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey would be longtime commentator Mike Goldberg’s final broadcast with the venerable fight promotion.

Rumors swirled earlier this week that Goldberg would be leaving the promotion following UFC 207, but there had been no official confirmation from Goldberg or the UFC before White’s media scrum in Las Vegas.

“That is true,” White answered when asked about Goldberg’s exit, but declined to elaborate. “When these kinds of things happen, I prefer not to talk about it. If Mike wants to talk about it, he can.”

Goldberg has been with the UFC for nearly two decades, but Friday’s pay-per-view will be the end of that run. What comes next is also the subject of much speculation.

The UFC and FOX have utilized several current and former UFC fighters to fill roles as analysts and commentators for their events. Current Bellator fighter and former UFC contender Chael Sonnen, who has a regular podcast, speculated that White was pursuing popular radio and television sports show host Jim Rome as a new partner for Joe Rogan.

White, however, wouldn’t tip his hand outside of giving a timeline for when he hoped to have a replacement for Goldberg in place.

White said there wouldn’t be an announcement about the broadcast team until “it all comes together,” but added, “probably by July if everything goes my way.”

