Dana White Confirms UFC 207 is Mike Goldberg’s Final Broadcast

December 28, 2016
5 Comments

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday confirmed that Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey would be longtime commentator Mike Goldberg’s final broadcast with the venerable fight promotion.

Rumors swirled earlier this week that Goldberg would be leaving the promotion following UFC 207, but there had been no official confirmation from Goldberg or the UFC before White’s media scrum in Las Vegas.

“That is true,” White answered when asked about Goldberg’s exit, but declined to elaborate. “When these kinds of things happen, I prefer not to talk about it. If Mike wants to talk about it, he can.”

Goldberg has been with the UFC for nearly two decades, but Friday’s pay-per-view will be the end of that run. What comes next is also the subject of much speculation.

Joe Rogan & Mike GoldbergThe UFC and FOX have utilized several current and former UFC fighters to fill roles as analysts and commentators for their events. Current Bellator fighter and former UFC contender Chael Sonnen, who has a regular podcast, speculated that White was pursuing popular radio and television sports show host Jim Rome as a new partner for Joe Rogan.

White, however, wouldn’t tip his hand outside of giving a timeline for when he hoped to have a replacement for Goldberg in place.

White said there wouldn’t be an announcement about the broadcast team until “it all comes together,” but added, “probably by July if everything goes my way.”

  • cheflacsto

    July huh, guess we are gonna get a mix and match for the next five or six PPV’s.

    • Andre Howard

      Just hoping to see what Rogan-Anik will sound like.

  • Joe Dog

    Over the course of 20 years, Goldberg’s knowledge of the sport and ability to announce fights was mostly unchanged and obviously he remained uneducated. Often, his comments were cringe-worthy.

  • Sean

    All the best to him, but let’s be honest, he wasn’t the best and rogan was often having to correct him. I wouldn’t like to see him out of work so hopefully he’ll have something lined up soon.

  • zerocool

    he wasn’t a specialist, that is rogan’s role. goldberg was in for the phrases ” and it’s all over ” etc
    when gone he will be missed

               

