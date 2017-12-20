Dana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

When Floyd Mayweather began bantering with Conor McGregor about a boxing match, most wrote it off as shameless self-promotion.

The fight eventually came to fruition, becoming one of the highest grossing single-day sporting events of all time, reportedly producing revenue in the neighborhood of $600 million and accounting for 4.3 million North American Pay-Per-View buys.

When Mayweather said that he could do a three- or four-fight, billion-dollar deal with the UFC right now, again, most wrote it off as shameless self-promotion.

“They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back,” Mayweather said recently during a live streaming video on his social media. “I can come right back. If I wanted to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars.”

But now, UFC president Dana White has come out publicly and confirmed that his fight promotion is talking to Mayweather about a potential deal.

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal,” White told ESPN. “It’s real. He was talking about (boxing) Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real? He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media and then that (expletive) ends up happening.

“We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor (expletive) happened. Anything is possible.”

Mayweather has boxed his way to an unblemished 50-0 record, but he’s never stepped foot in a cage in order to fight. Obviously, his boxing skill, athletic ability, and Fight IQ counts for something, but at 40 years of age is Mayweather really looking to start over in mixed martial arts? That’s a difficult question to answer. After all, a billion dollars is a lot of money, and he isn’t called “Money” for nothing.

Could Money May be the surprise superstar that the UFC needs to boost its bottom line?

