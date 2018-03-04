Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Tried to Save UFC 222 Main Event

Dana White says Conor McGregor absolutely tried to take a short notice fight with Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 but it just didn’t work out.

Conor McGregor really did want to save the day.

Last week, the UFC lightweight champion revealed that he offered to fight at UFC 222 in the main event against Frankie Edgar after Max Holloway suffered an injury that knocked him off the card.

While McGregor’s revelation with met with some healthy skepticism considering his long absence from the sport with no plans to return until August or September, UFC president Dana White confirmed that’s exactly what the 29-year old Irishman offered.

Now the UFC never actually considered his proposal but White ways that McGregor definitely made the offer, but the fight was never really entertained.

“It’s true. He did say ‘I’ll take that fight with Frankie Edgar’ but he’s not in that weight division and we had already made the fight [with Brian Ortega],” White revealed. “The fight was already made between Ortega and Frankie when Conor said ‘I’ll take that fight’. When he said he would take it, there was something like 24 days until the fight.

“Nothing about it made sense.”

Ortega ended up earning a first round knockout against Edgar in the UFC 222 co-main event while the rest of the world is still waiting on McGregor’s return.

In a perfect world, the UFC would like McGregor to come back and face the winner of the UFC 223 main event between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov but there’s still no definitive word if that will happen or not.