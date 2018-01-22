Dana White Confirms CM Punk Will Receive Another Fight in the UFC

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 22, 2018
Former WWE superstar CM Punk will get at least one more chance to prove himself inside the UFC Octagon.

Following a disastrous first outing where Punk — real name Phil Brooks — was soundly thumped by welterweight prospect Mickey Gall back in 2016, it appears the UFC is willing to give him another shot.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Saturday night when addressing Punk’s future with the promotion.

“I like that guy. He’s a good dude,” White told the Associated Press. “He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.

“He’s a completely different case than most normal human beings, so I’m going to give him another shot.”CM Punk UFC 203 post interview

White said he’s “working” on something for Punk at the moment but couldn’t give any clues about when he might return to action.

At 39, Punk isn’t getting any younger when it comes to his aspiring dreams to win a fight in the UFC but White is resolved in giving him one more chance.

On a more positive note, Punk has stayed active with his training under head coach Duke Roufus since the loss to Gall but this time he’s done it without a very bright spotlight shining down on him like his debut.

Now it just appears to be a waiting game for Punk to get his next assignment as he looks to return to action in 2018.

               

