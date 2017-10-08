Dana White Confident Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Will Happen

Cris “Cyborg” Justino didn’t seem very happy with the latest offer for her to face Holly Holm later this year but UFC president Dana White is confident they’ll get a deal done.

The latest comes directly from White, who spoke about the proposed women’s featherweight title fight when asked about the matchup at the UFC 216 post fight press conference.

Of course White cautioned that nothing is signed yet, he feels that all sides will eventually agree to the matchup that would see Cyborg defend her UFC title for the first time against the former women’s bantamweight champion in Holm.

“Yeah, I think we’ll get it done,” White said about Cyborg vs. Holm. “It’s not done yet. I can never predict what’s going to happen but I think we’ll get it done.”

Cyborg had sent a message out via Twitter earlier this week saying that her upcoming meeting with the UFC had been cancelled after the promotion reportedly offered to pay her less for the fight with Holm than she made against Tonya Evinger back in July.

Cyborg’s current deal with the UFC runs out in October, although the promotion likely retains an exclusive negotiating period with her as well as the standard champion’s clause in her contract that would prevent her from jumping ship immediately after the contract concludes.

While Cyborg didn’t seem hopeful at the time she put that message out on Twitter, White sounds confident that an agreement will eventually be reached so top ranked women’s featherweight can sign a new deal with the UFC while simultaneously booking her next fight against Holm.

