Dana White Comically Tries to Unblock Cris Cyborg on Instagram

Cris Cyborg was surprised when she realized that she was blocked on UFC president Dana White’s Instagram account, but not as surprised as he was to find out she was blocked. Once he found out Cyborg was blocked by his Instagram account, White comically tried to unblock her.

