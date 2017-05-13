Dana White: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw is Not Canceled

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt revealed on Friday that he suffered a back injury and underwent an unsuccessful stem cell procedure and wouldn’t be able to defend his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 213 on July 8. “No Love” said he is flying to Germany to have another procedure to accelerate his healing.

UFC president Dana White stated later on Friday that they 135-pound title bout between Garbrandt and Dillashaw is still going to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during International Fight Week in July.

“It’s not off,” White said in Dallas, Texas.

“Cody Garbrandt is having back issues. We sent him to a place for stem cell (treatment), and apparently that didn’t work. So we’re putting him on a plane and sending him to that place in Germany that I go to,” White said.

“If this doesn’t work, he’ll be the only athlete that I know it doesn’t work. It worked for Kobe Bryant. It worked for A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez), and soccer players throughout the world. I mean, every athlete that I’ve known to go there has come out healed.”

White’s confidence that Garbrandt will fight Dillashaw on the planned date in July resonates from his personal experience with the German facility where Garbrandt will be treated.

“Cody’s not confident because when you’re in the kind of pain that he’s in you don’t believe that you can be fixed that easily. But I know the credentials of these guys in Germany. I’m 100-percent confident that he will be better, and he will fight on July 8.”

