               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Dana White over bloody Mark Hunt

featuredIs Dana White Pushing Mark Hunt Out of the UFC? ‘They Turned on the Whistleblower’

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

Dana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

October 24, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White claims that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match broke the all-time pay-per-view record.

Though Showtime, which was the pay-per-view operator for the event, and Mayweather Promotions LLC, which was the primary promoter, have yet to confirm White’s statement, the UFC’s head honcho told the Wall Street Journal that, as the numbers come in, Mayweather vs. McGregor is at the pinnacle across the globe.

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather“Oh, we broke the record. The thing ended up doing 6.7 million pay-per-view buys globally,” White proclaimed. “How about this: we broke the record in Australia; we broke the record in the U.K., at four in the morning, four in the morning, we broke the pay-per-view record; broke the record in Spain, Canada, and the United States.”

If those numbers hold up, and even if they’re anywhere in the ballpark, Mayweather vs. McGregor has to be scored as a tremendous success. And not only did it break records, it did so in the face of a digital environment that fosters pirating, a war the UFC has long battled. 

“We broke that record too. Most pirated fight of all time. That’s another record we broke,” White laughed.

“We (the UFC) police it. There’s a lot of different things we do. We catch people. Every fight that we do, we battle piracy.”

Aside from breaking pay-per-view records, White said that the fight was also the most bet on sporting event ever in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Is Dana White Pushing Mark Hunt Out of the UFC? ‘They Turned on the Whistleblower’

“It was the highest betting fight ever in the history of Las Vegas… highest betting sporting event. Bigger than the Super Bowl.”

The event is expected to be a one-off spectacle. Mayweather returned to retirement following the fight and McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon, at least in the near term. But by all counts, it was worth it, at least financially, for all parties involved.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA