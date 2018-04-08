Dana White Calls Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza ‘Greasy, Slimy Rat’ Over UFC 223 Comments

It’s safe to say UFC president Dana White won’t be teaming up with Showtime again any time soon.

After working with the premium cable network during the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match last year, White has not held his tongue when it comes to his feelings for Showtime Sports general manager Stephen Espinoza since that fight ended.

On Saturday night, White exploded when talking about the Showtime executive after he took shots at the UFC for calling the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta a title fight despite one of them missing weight.

And they claim boxing is lawless. Never heard a boxing match declared a title fight for both fighters even though one fighter failed to make weight. Congrats, UFC. You've far outdone boxing in terms of shadiness. But why bother adhering to rules when you don't feel like it? https://t.co/w5JeUoDNKI — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) April 7, 2018

I have no issue with the fighters. None at all. My issue is with the organization declaring that almost is good enough on a weigh-in. Hand grenades, horseshoes and UFC title fights…when almost is good enough. https://t.co/4C3mxlGU5l — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) April 7, 2018

White responded to those tweets during the UFC 223 post fight press conference.

“I don’t want to give this guy any publicity because he loves it, but that greasy, slimy rat [Stephen] Espinoza talking about how we break the rules and all this other s–t. Oh my god. Just keep trying to be HBO and don’t worry about what the f–k we’re doing, you slimy little rat,” White said.

To add even more fuel to the fire, earlier in the night Floyd Mayweather did an interview during a Showtime boxing broadcast and mentioned the possibility of competing in the UFC.

Mayweather stated that if he fights again, it would only be in the Octagon but he would want Showtime involved with the broadcast somehow.

White shot down that possibility in a hurry.

“That ain’t happening,” White said about working with Showtime. “We’ll do it on HBO.”