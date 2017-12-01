Dana White Calls Oscar De La Hoya ‘The Nuttiest Whack Job on Earth’ After Calling Out Conor McGregor

A few months ago when UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was preparing for his fight against Floyd Mayweather, retired boxer turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya slammed the matchup and said the sport of boxing “might not ever recover” as a result.

Fast forward a few months and De La Hoya has suddenly started touting that he’s back in training and would be willing to face McGregor with a prediction that he would finish the Irishman inside two rounds.

Needless to say, UFC president Dana White was baffled by De La Hoya’s comments ahead of McGregor vs. Mayweather but he might be even more stunned at what the former boxing champion just had to say recently.

White has said in the past that he used to admire De La Hoya but his recent behavior has completely changed his opinion on him.

“The nuttiest whack job on earth,” White said about De La Hoya when speaking to “The Jim Rome Show” recently

“This guy, I don’t know if this guy is hitting the yayo and the booze again, or what his deal is, but this guy is on another planet. I have zero respect for this guy.”

White has pointed out numerous times that De La Hoya only had a problem with McGregor fighting Mayweather because he wasn’t involved in the promotion, which meant he wasn’t getting a cut of the profits.

It also didn’t help matters much that Mayweather vs. McGregor was scheduled just a few weeks ahead of an event that De La Hoya was promoting in the same building in Las Vegas featuring his fighter Saul “Canelo” Alvarez against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

Now with De La Hoya saying that he would come out of retirement to face McGregor, White is completely at a loss for what exactly is going on inside his head.

“Mayweather vs McGregor was a complete disrespect to the sport of boxing, it was disgusting, He was ‘f–k you’ and all this stuff on Twitter like a complete nut,” White recounted. “But him versus Conor McGregor is a good idea.

“This guy is a complete nut.”

