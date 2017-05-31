HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Calls BS on Oscar De La Hoya’s Flip on McGregor vs. Mayweather

Conor McGregor Picks Mayweather-Pacquiao

hot-sauce-featured‘Manny Pacquiao is There’ for Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather Falls Apart

Alexander Gustafsson - Red Hot Tweets

hot-sauce-featuredAlexander Gustafsson Mauls Glover Teixeira, Ignites Twitter!

hot-sauce-featuredAlexander Gustafsson is Getting Married

Dana White Calls BS on Oscar De La Hoya’s Flip on McGregor vs. Mayweather

May 31, 2017
No Comments

It wouldn’t be all that surprising that former boxer and current boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya didn’t think that Conor McGregor boxing Floyd Mayweather was such a great idea. In fact, he recently commented on the proposed fight, calling it a bad idea that boxing might never recover from

That take on the fight is all well and good, until De La Hoya choked on his own words from several months ago, when he was all for McGregor boxing Canelo Alverez, who just happens to be one of the fighters that De La Hoya’s company Golden Boy promotes.

TRENDING > ‘Manny Pacquiao is There’ for Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather Falls Apart

Is De La Hoya spinning his take on McGregor boxing to his own interests? Certainly seems that way. And it’s something that wasn’t lost on UFC president Dana White and the guys at FightHype.com. White recently shared a FightHype mash-up of De La Hoya’s comments with the attached comment, “WTF Oscar De La Hoya?”

 

WTF @oscardelahoya ????? @thenotoriousmma @floydmayweather

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Related Article

There’s No Place Like Fighting in Brazi...

May 31, 2017No Comments17 Views

On Episode 3 of UFC 212 Embedded, headliner Max Holloway is joined by UFC 212 welterweight Yancy Medeiros on a trip to the iconic Christ the Redeemer

Conor McGregor, Ronda Rouse...

ESPN released its Top 100 Most Famous Athlete's List

May 31, 2017

Knockout Radio LIVE: Max Ho...

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout

May 31, 2017
UFC 214 Manuwa vs Oezdemir Fight Poster

Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezd...

Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir will try to continue

May 31, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA