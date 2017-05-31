Dana White Calls BS on Oscar De La Hoya’s Flip on McGregor vs. Mayweather

It wouldn’t be all that surprising that former boxer and current boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya didn’t think that Conor McGregor boxing Floyd Mayweather was such a great idea. In fact, he recently commented on the proposed fight, calling it a bad idea that boxing might never recover from.

That take on the fight is all well and good, until De La Hoya choked on his own words from several months ago, when he was all for McGregor boxing Canelo Alverez, who just happens to be one of the fighters that De La Hoya’s company Golden Boy promotes.

TRENDING > ‘Manny Pacquiao is There’ for Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather Falls Apart

Is De La Hoya spinning his take on McGregor boxing to his own interests? Certainly seems that way. And it’s something that wasn’t lost on UFC president Dana White and the guys at FightHype.com. White recently shared a FightHype mash-up of De La Hoya’s comments with the attached comment, “WTF Oscar De La Hoya?”

WTF @oscardelahoya ????? @thenotoriousmma @floydmayweather A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on May 31, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.