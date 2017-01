Dana White Calls Bluff, Offers Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Fight (video)

UFC president Dana White called what nearly everyone felt was a bluff, offering Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather $25 million each and a cut of pay-per-view profits to fight under the UFC banner.

Will the fighters bite?

