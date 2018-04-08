Dana White: Brock Lesnar Still Under UFC Contract, Miocic vs. Cormier Winner a Real Possibility

Though Brock Lesnar is headlining WWE’s WrestleMania 34, that hasn’t stopped everyone from talking about his publicly expressed interest in returning to the UFC.

In fact, UFC president Dana White said that Lesnar remains under contract with both WWE and UFC. Although Lesnar retired following an anti-doping violation in relation to UFC 200 and returned to the WWE, that only served to freeze his UFC contract.

According to White, Lesnar has bouts remaining on his UFC agreement. Lesnar would have to finish out his suspension related to the aforementioned anit-doping violation and re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug testing pool, but he could easily return to the UFC, and White believes he will.

Not only did White say that there is definite interest in Lesnar returning to the UFC following his WrestleMania appearance, he admitted it is even a possibility that he could even fight the winner of the UFC 226 main event pitting heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic vs. light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier for Miocic’s championship strap.

Lesnar hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since UFC 200, where he initially defeated Mark Hunt. That victory was overturned because of the anti-doping violation.

Lesnar has long desired to continue his career in the UFC after being besieged by diverticulitis during his first run through the promotion. With his WWE contract nearing its end, Lesnar’s friend and advisor, Paul Heyman, has been talking a lot about the WWE Superstar’s desire to return to the Octagon.

Will it happen following Sunday night’s WrestleMania 34?