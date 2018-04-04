Dana White: Brock Lesnar is ‘Coming Back’ to the UFC

Former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is ready to resume his UFC career.

UFC president Dana White announced on Wednesday that Lesnar plans to resume his fighting career in the near future with a return to the Octagon.

While there’s no exact timetable on when Lesnar might return, it’s likely he’ll ink a deal to fight again after his current contract with WWE expires following Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 event where he’s competing in the main event.

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when but yes hes [coming back to the UFC].”

Dana White dropping news that Brock Lesnar is coming back to the octagon. pic.twitter.com/FUGHO21i8O — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 5, 2018

Lesnar’s return will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the UFC as he was always one of the biggest draws in the sport any time he stepped inside the Octagon.

There will be no shortage of opponents lining up to welcome Lesnar back to the cage after he nearly set up a super fight against Jon Jones last year and former title contender Francis Ngannou has been talking about the matchup in recent weeks.

First things first, Lesnar will have to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool for at least six months before he’s allowed to fight again. That six month waiting period will also give Lesnar time to serve out the rest of a one year suspension he was handed after testing positive for a banned substance following his last fight at UFC 200.

After that time period has passed, Lesnar would then be free and clear to book his next fight in the UFC.