Dana White Blasts Meryl Streep’s MMA Comments at Golden Globe Awards

Storied actress Meryl Streep used her time at the 74th Golden Globe Awards to send a message about U.S. President Elect Donald Trump. She took a sideswipe at mixed martial arts in the process.

Streep was in attendance on Sunday to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. In accepting the award, the 67-year-old actress used much of her time for a commentary on President Elect Trump.

As part of her comments on immigration, Streep noted, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Streep’s comments, of course, ruffled the feathers of those in the mixed martial arts world, including UFC president Dana White and Bellator president Scott Coker.

Coker went so far as to invite Streep to Bellator 170, which takes place on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles, noting in a Twitter statement, “(Mixed martial artists) come from every country and every walk of life. We at Bellator support them and honor their skill.”

White, in a response to TMZ Sports, called Streep an “uppity 80-year-old lady,” but also said he didn’t expect her to be a fan of mixed martial arts, while defending his sport as an art.

