Dana White Believes Nick Diaz is Finally Ready to Fight Again

Nick Diaz might be ready to return to action.

After a hiatus that stretches all the way back to 2015 when he faced former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, Nick Diaz may be looking to return to action in the near future.

UFC president Dana White believes that Diaz is finally thinking about another fight after sitting out for the past three years.

“I think Nick Diaz is interested in fighting right now,” White told TMZ. “We’ll see. We’ll see how that plays out. This year, the rest of this year, nothing but great fights coming up. So hopefully we can make a couple of those.”

It’s a surprising turn of events considering White had previously discounted the idea that the elder Diaz brother would return to action.

While Nate Diaz has been a part of two huge fights with Conor McGregor in recent years, his older brother has largely stayed out of the spotlight with no real interest shown in competing again.

Now for whatever reason, White seems hopeful that Diaz might be pursuing a return to action and there’s no doubt he would be a huge addition to the UFC roster no matter what weight class he chooses or who he competes against.