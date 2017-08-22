                   
Dana White Believes Mayweather vs. McGregor Will Shatter Pay-Per-View Records

August 22, 2017
When Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao sold over 4.6 million buys on pay-per-view it felt like that would hold onto the all time record for quite some time.

If UFC president Dana White has his way, history will be toppled just barely two years later.

The fight coming up this weekend pitting Mayweather against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will undoubtedly be the biggest fight of 2017 but it might also turn into the most lucrative event of all time.

According to White, the estimations for the fight on Saturday night from Las Vegas will not only contend for the largest pay-per-view sales in history but it appears Mayweather vs. McGregor will far surpass the previous record holder by quite a lot.

“We’re gonna do the numbers that everyone has been talking that we’re going to do,” White said recently. “The line in Vegas, the over/under, is 4.9 million [buys]. Everything is tracking right now to say that we’re going to kill this thing. So it’s looking really good.

“It is the most distributed event in pay-per-view history, in over 200 countries on pay-per-view. This fight will reach over a billion homes worldwide.”

Part of the reason why White is so confident the fight will exceed all previous events is not only because Mayweather vs. McGregor crosses all combat sports fans from boxing and mixed martial arts, but simply put the event will be available to more people.

For the fight this weekend, Showtime launched their own pay-per-view app where viewers can buy the card online for the first time in history. In addition to that, the UFC will make the pay-per-view available on their popular app as well where the promotion has put cards for many years already.

The end result is a record breaking figure that could see Mayweather and McGregor set a new mark on pay-per-view.

“This thing has captured the imagination of people,” White said. “It’s tracking right now to be the largest commercial pay-per-view ever done in the history of pay-per-view.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram


               

