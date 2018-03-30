Dana White Believes Canelo vs. GGG 2 Will Happen Despite Drug Test Failure

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Even though the boxing rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was put at extreme risk of happening once the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) filed a formal complaint against Alvarez, UFC president Dana White believes the fight is still going to happen.

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a controversial split draw in their first meeting on Sept. 16, 2017, but the fight was a big hit and the rematch was booked for May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez came under scrutiny when he tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 drug tests, which were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. He immediately pointed the finger at tainted meat as the likely culprit. Mexico is one of several countries in which clenbuterol-tainted beef is common.

The NSAC holds regulatory authority over the bout and initially issued a temporary suspension and required Alvarez to appear in person or on the telephone at a special April 10 hearing to argue his case.

After the commission’s executive director, Bob Bennett, completed an investigation into VADA’s findings, however, a formal complaint was filed, which would require Alvarez to appear at the NSAC’s regularly scheduled April 18 meeting, putting the May 5 bout at grave risk.

“After completing my investigation, I made the determination to file a complaint against Mr. Alvarez and set the matter for a disciplinary hearing during the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on April 18,” Bennett told ESPN, but added that if Alvarez wanted to have his hearing on April 10 as initially planned, the commission would accommodate him.

It’s unclear how the NSAC will handle the case, as Alvarez is facing a possible one-year suspension. Under the UFC’s Anti-Doping Policy, as administered by the independent U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, it wouldn’t be surprising if Alvarez were to be issued a “no fault” decision and no penalties, as long as his argument of tainted meat appears to be in-line with the drug test results.

The NSAC, however, has its own regulations and, according to ESPN, the complaint filed against Alvarez indicates that even a believable argument of tainted meat may not sway the commission to let him off the hook.

Still, the UFC president seems to think that, with all the money involved in what is one of the biggest modern day rematches in boxing history, the Alvarez vs. GGG 2 bout will move forward.

“I think it will,” White told TMZ Sports. “There’s too much money involved.”