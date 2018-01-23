Dana White Believes Brock Lesnar Will Make One More Run in the UFC

Brock Lesnar may not be done with fighting after all.

The behemoth former heavyweight champion hasn’t competed since 2016 when he won a unanimous decision over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and was later suspended for one year after testing positive for a banned substances surrounding the fight.

Afterwards, Lesnar notified the UFC of his retirement from the sport as he exited the drug testing pool with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) with several months still to serve on his suspension.

Since then, Lesnar has been performing in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he’s about to headline one of their biggest annual events “The Royal Rumble” this weekend.

Despite all those hurdles in the way, UFC president Dana White still believes that Lesnar will eventually make one last run in the Octagon before he actually calls it a career.

“I think he’ll give it one more run,” White said about Lesnar when speaking to the Associated Press this past weekend. “I just think Brock loves to fight.”

When Lesnar returned in 2016, he stated numerous times that he wanted to erase the bad memories from his previous run in the UFC that was marred by his battle against diverticulitis, which robbed him of years of his career.

While Lesnar would still have to enter the drug testing pool for at least six months prior to making his return to action, White seems to think the former heavyweight champion would be willing to endure that to fight again.

It was just last year when Lesnar was exchanging words with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones about putting together a potential super fight between them. Unfortunately, Jones later tested positive for a banned substance and remains on provisional suspension at this time awaiting his own verdict from USADA.

Still, Lesnar’s return would be huge business for the UFC as he was one of the biggest draws in the history of the sport during his previous bouts in the promotion.