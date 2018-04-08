HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey, Dana White and Brock Lesnar

Dana White Attending WrestleMania for Ronda Rousey; What About Brock Lesnar?

April 8, 2018
Although Brock Lesnar is headlining WWE’s WrestleMania 34, UFC president Dana White isn’t going to his first WWE event since he was kid for the potentially returning former UFC heavyweight champion. White is attending WrestleMania to support his friend and former UFC bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey.

In fact, White was adamant that he didn’t even realize Lesnar was participating in WrestleMania 34, even though he is, in fact, the headliner.

Rousey, despite never uttering the words “UFC retirement,” is in all likelihood done with her time in the Octagon. Lesnar, however, is at the end of his WWE contract and still has a contract with the UFC. He has expressed interest in once again returning to the Octagon, and White would welcome him with open arms.

Are we going to see Brock back in the cage after WrestleMania?

               

