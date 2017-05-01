Dana White: Anthony Joshua Brings Excitement Boxing Needs

Boxing has long since passed its heavyweight heyday. UFC prez Dana White, a huge fan of boxing, but a big-time detractor on the direction the sport has taken, seems to think there may be renewed vigor in the squared circle.

With MMA mostly taking the weekend off, all fans of fisticuffs were focused on the heavyweight boxing showdown between rising star Anthony Joshua and the old guard, Wladamir Klitschko. Joshua left no doubts in claiming the heavyweight crown, unifying several of the alphabet soup titles that are splattered across the boxing spectrum.

White now thinks boxing may have a lifeline.

In a post to his Instagram account on Sunday, White proclaimed Joshua the new, exciting heavyweight champ that pugilists have been starving for…