HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

Dana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

May 6, 2017
No Comments

Anderson Silva recently stated that if he didn’t get a fight with Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title at UFC 212 in June that he would not fight again.

“This fight, me and Yoel Romero, no happen. I’m done,” he repeatedly declared on The MMA Hour.

If he stands by his word, it appears that Silva may have to retire. UFC president Dana White on Saturday told TMZ Sports in no uncertain terms that there would be no interim title fight and that if Silva is even uttering the word retirement, he should probably just go ahead and retire.

“Every time, for the last however many years, dealing with Anderson, it’s always interesting. Obviously, he wants an interim title. Obviously, we’re not going to do an interim title,” said White.

Anderson Silva and Dana White“He’s definitely coming out publicly and, you know my philosophy on that, if you ever say the ‘R’ word, you should probably do it anyway. If you’re considering retirement, you should probably do it.”

Silva has always had a contentious relationship with the UFC when it comes to negotiating fights, but, as Silva said, he has also frequently stepped up to save fights as well. Most recently, he agreed to take a fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on just a couple days of notice when Jon Jones was pulled from the bout after being flagged for an anti-doping violation in the final days before UFC 200.

Regardless, the UFC isn’t prepared to give in to Silva’s demands. Current middleweight champion Michael Bisping is slated to face Georges St-Pierre at some point this year, although St-Pierre recently indicated he won’t fight before November. But even if the UFC decides to move on the middleweight division prior to St-Pierre’s return, White said Bisping is ready to go, so they’re not going to do an interim title.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

“We will not do an interim title. No, it won’t happen. Bisping’s ready, willing, and able to fight the actual number one contender, who is Yoel Romero,” White continued.

“I mean Anderson Silva’s ranked No. 7 right now. If he was willing to take the Romero fight for June because he was supposed to fight Kelvin Gastelum… Anderson’s mad. I didn’t pull Kelvin Gastelum out. Kelvin Gastelum smoked weed and now he got busted and we’ve done everything we could to make another fight for Anderson. So it’s nothing we did.”

It’s an interesting game of chicken that Silva and White are playing, as we’re running out of time for one of them to flinch. UFC 212 is slated for June 3 in Rio, so someone will have to make a move soon if there is any hope of keeping Silva on the fight card.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor is Officially a Father

May 06, 2017No Comments6 Views

Conor McGregor and long-time girlfriend Dee Delvin welcomed a son into the world on Friday evening. Conor Jack McGregor was born at 8 p.m. local time in

Demetrious Johnson

Dominick Cruz Thinks Demetr...

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz believes that flyweight champion

May 06, 2017
Canelo vs Chavez Jr PPV

Watch the Canelo vs. Chavez...

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

May 06, 2017
Dana White

Despite Anderson Silva̵...

Despite Anderson Silva's threats, UFC president Dana White declared

May 06, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA