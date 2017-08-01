Dana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

The relationship between UFC president Dana White and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley exploded into a contentious feud over the weekend following Woodley’s heavily criticized victory over Demian Maia at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif.

Though Woodley dominated Maia, shutting down all 21 of his takedown attempts, the champion’s inability to finish the fight, or more so the appearance that he didn’t try to finish the fight, became a bone of contention between he and White.

The UFC president was so disappointed in Woodley’s performance that he yanked a planned title defense against returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre had delayed a fight with middleweight champion Michael Bisping to the point that White decided that ship had sailed and instead declared that the former 170-pound champion would challenge the winner of Woodley vs. Maia. Following UFC 214, however, White said that ship turned around and stated that the fight between St-Pierre and Bisping was back on; Woodley would not get the fight with GSP.

Woodley was extremely upset with White’s heavy dose of criticism and said as much on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.

“I don’t care so much about the fans, but when your job title is promoter, promote your (expletive) fighter,” Woodley said. “Promote your champion. Don’t demote your champion.

“I’m owed a public apology. You’re going to publicly scrutinize me, Dana White? You publicly need to apologize to me.”

TRENDING > Dana White Buries Tyron Woodley: ‘People Don’t Want to Watch You Fight’

Woodley went on to threaten that if he didn’t get the apology he was seeking that he would leak presumably sensitive information that the UFC would not want made public.

White didn’t appear to offer up a public apology, but told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that he and Woodley squashed their beef.

“Woodley and I talked and he said he was just pissed and upset and didn’t mean it,” White said.

The report also cited Woodley’s agreement, quoting him as telling TMZ Sports, “We good.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram