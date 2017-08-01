HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

featuredJon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Rips Tyron Woodley, Rebooks Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Dana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

August 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

The relationship between UFC president Dana White and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley exploded into a contentious feud over the weekend following Woodley’s heavily criticized victory over Demian Maia at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif.

Though Woodley dominated Maia, shutting down all 21 of his takedown attempts, the champion’s inability to finish the fight, or more so the appearance that he didn’t try to finish the fight, became a bone of contention between he and White.

The UFC president was so disappointed in Woodley’s performance that he yanked a planned title defense against returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre

St-Pierre had delayed a fight with middleweight champion Michael Bisping to the point that White decided that ship had sailed and instead declared that the former 170-pound champion would challenge the winner of Woodley vs. Maia. Following UFC 214, however, White said that ship turned around and stated that the fight between St-Pierre and Bisping was back on; Woodley would not get the fight with GSP.

Woodley was extremely upset with White’s heavy dose of criticism and said as much on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.

“I don’t care so much about the fans, but when your job title is promoter, promote your (expletive) fighter,” Woodley said. “Promote your champion. Don’t demote your champion.

“I’m owed a public apology. You’re going to publicly scrutinize me, Dana White? You publicly need to apologize to me.”

TRENDING > Dana White Buries Tyron Woodley: ‘People Don’t Want to Watch You Fight’

Woodley went on to threaten that if he didn’t get the apology he was seeking that he would leak presumably sensitive information that the UFC would not want made public.

White didn’t appear to offer up a public apology, but told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that he and Woodley squashed their beef.

“Woodley and I talked and he said he was just pissed and upset and didn’t mean it,” White said.

The report also cited Woodley’s agreement, quoting him as telling TMZ Sports, “We good.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Jose Aldo Wants Top Contender Fight Against C...

Aug 01, 2017NoNo Comments17 Views

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is open to a No. 1 contender bout against Cub Swanson for his next fight.

Malignaggi Believes Conor M...

Will Conor McGregor stay in boxing beyond his fight

Aug 01, 2017

RIZIN Books Dan Henderson v...

RIZIN FF announced that UFC Hall of Fame members

Aug 01, 2017
Dana White and Joe Rogan UFC 214

Dana White Recounts Daniel ...

UFC president Dana White talks about Daniel Cormier not

Aug 01, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA