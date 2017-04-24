Dana White and Snoop Dogg Talk 3-Point Pot Plan for Nick Diaz

(Courtesy of MERRY JANE)

UFC president Dana White sat down with famed rapper, actor, and all-around popular guy Snoop Dogg to discuss several matters in and around the Octagon – including the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match – but when they really got down to business, talk centered on how to get and keep Nick Diaz in the Octagon.

Snoop, who has some experience with marijuana, which has been a stumbling block for Diaz’s fight career, has a simple 12-step , no, 10-step , no wait, a simple 3-step plan to achieve the goal.

