HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz - Dana - Snoop Dogg - 3 Step Plan

hot-sauce-featuredDana White and Snoop Dogg Talk 3-Point Pot Plan for Nick Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredHot Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Cub Swanson’s Defeat of Artem Lobov

Ronda Rousey - She Said Yes

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey is Getting Married

Jon Jones 1 out of 1 Bones Recommends

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones ‘Highly Recommends’ Sex Pills

Dana White and Snoop Dogg Talk 3-Point Pot Plan for Nick Diaz

April 24, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of MERRY JANE)

UFC president Dana White sat down with famed rapper, actor, and all-around popular guy Snoop Dogg to discuss several matters in and around the Octagon – including the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match – but when they really got down to business, talk centered on how to get and keep Nick Diaz in the Octagon.

Snoop, who has some experience with marijuana, which has been a stumbling block for Diaz’s fight career, has a simple 12-step, no, 10-step, no wait, a simple 3-step plan to achieve the goal.

TRENDING > Jon Jones ‘Highly Recommends’ Sex Pills

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Valerie Letourneau UFC 193 scrum

Bellator Inks UFC Vet Valerie Letourneau

Apr 24, 2017No Comments13 Views

Valerie Letourneau has become the latest UFC veteran to ink a deal with Bellator MMA.

Al Iaquinta UFC Nashville

Al Iaquinta Loves Fighting,...

Al Iaquinta loves fighting, and he's good at it,

Apr 24, 2017
UFC 211 Fight Poster

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos San...

Information for UFC 211 at the American Airlines Arena

Apr 24, 2017
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre’s P...

Georges St-Pierre talks about whom he thinks is the

Apr 23, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA