                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White head down on Jon Jones

featuredDana White: Jon Jones is the Best Ever, but This Might Be the End of His Career

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones Fails Drug Test Following UFC 214 Win Over Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi scrum chaos

featuredPaulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor as Chaos Erupts at Grand Arrival

featuredDominick Cruz Explains How Conor McGregor Can Beat Floyd Mayweather

Dana White and Jeff Novitzky: Jon Jones UFC Anti-Doping Violation Scrum

August 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White, and the company’s vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, held an impromptu media scrum at the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series at The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas on Tuesday following breaking news that light heavyweight champion Jon Jones tested positive for steroids at UFC 214.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Fails Drug Test Following UFC 214 Win Over Daniel Cormier

If he’s found guilty of the anti-doping violation, Jones would be stripped of the belt and could face a lengthy suspension that might jeopardize his career.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram


               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA