Dana White and Jeff Novitzky: Jon Jones UFC Anti-Doping Violation Scrum

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White, and the company’s vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, held an impromptu media scrum at the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series at The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas on Tuesday following breaking news that light heavyweight champion Jon Jones tested positive for steroids at UFC 214.

If he’s found guilty of the anti-doping violation, Jones would be stripped of the belt and could face a lengthy suspension that might jeopardize his career.

