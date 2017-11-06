Dana White and Crew Take Over New York on Newest ‘Lookin’ for a Fight’

UFC President Dana White and former champion Matt Serra visit New York City with UFC light heavyweight and lifelong New Yorker Gian Villante. The guys join the New York Mets in Queens for batting practice, ridealong with the NYPD in Brooklyn, dance with the Rockettes and sample pizza in Little Italy.

For Matt’s birthday, they head to some fights in New Jersey to scout UFC prospects, including a couple of Serra’s proteges.

