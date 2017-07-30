Dana White and Conor McGregor Wrap Up the Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour (Dana’s V-Log)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 30, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

The latest vlog follows UFC President Dana White and lightweight champion Conor McGregor to London, where both men look to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone Breaks Down Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Dana White’s Video Blog from the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour is a behind-the-scenes look at the unprecedented press conferences being held around the globe in anticipation of the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor event, taking place August 26th on SHOWTIME PPV.

