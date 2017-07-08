Dana White: Amanda Nunes Was ‘Medically Cleared to Fight’, Hopes to Rebook Fight at UFC 215

The women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko was scrapped from Saturday night’s UFC 213 card but it may not take long for the bout to be rescheduled.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Saturday that he hopes to rebook the matchup as early as Sept. 9 as part of the upcoming UFC 215 card in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“Obviously we’re going to take of [Shevchenko] and we’re going to look to make this fight again. Hopefully in Edmonton,” White revealed. “We have a fight coming up in Edmonton, which I believe is in September, we’ll try to make the fight then.”

According to White, Nunes dropped off the card on her own despite doctors clearing her to fight on both Friday and Saturday after she complained of not feeling well.

“She was medically cleared to fight,” White said. “She did the weigh-ins, made weight, she weighed in at the ceremonial weigh-ins and squared off with Shevchenko then went home. This morning she called again and said she didn’t feel good, so they brought her back in and started running tests on her and she didn’t want to fight. She didn’t feel good and didn’t want to fight.

“She was medically cleared to fight. She was checked and everything was fine but she said she didn’t feel right.”

Follwing the fight being cancelled, Shevchenko took to Instagram where she alleged that Nunes dropped off the card due to a brutal weight cut that left her drained going into their bout on Saturday night.

“Nunes couldn’t cut weight correctly and was hospitalized,” Shevchenko claimed. “She wanted to cut weight and recover rapidly to have the advantage. The end result, everything went wrong. Even though she was medically cleared to fight, she backed out. This fight was originally offered to take place in April and she would not accept then.

“I did my part and am very upset that I can’t fight for the title today on this great event.”

Nunes has made no statement regarding her health or when she expects to be ready to fight again although it’s clear the UFC hopes to put the matchup back together sooner rather than later.

