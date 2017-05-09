HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Admits to Why He Lost the Mayweather vs. McGregor Date

May 9, 2017
(Video courtesy of Colin Cowherd | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White admits to why he lost his target date for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor to another marquee boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

“The reason they got my date is because I could’t get my deal done in time,” he told Colin Cowherd. “Life moves on.”

During his interview with Cowherd, White went on to explain what would cause him to walk away from the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight altogether, and addressed this weekend’s UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 fight card.

