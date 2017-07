Dana White Admits to Mistakes in Handling Cris Cyborg

(Courtesy of USA TODAY Sports)

UFC president Dana White, in talking with MMAJunkie, admitted that the MMA juggernaut has made some mistakes in how it has handled its relationship with Cris “Cyborg” Justino, the queen of the featherweight division.

