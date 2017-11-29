Dana White Addresses Tae Hyun Bang Fight-Fixing Scandal

.

Korean fighter Tae Hyun Bang was sentenced to 10 months in prison for accepting a reported $92,000 bribe to throw his UFC fight with Leo Kuntz.

At the end of the day, officials caught on that something suspicious was happening and Bang didn’t throw the fight. He ended up winning via split decision.

He was found out, however, and received the 10-month sentence, despite having not gone through with the scam and returning the bribe money.

UFC president Dana White commented on the fight fixing scheme at a media luncheon on Tuesday ahead of The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale in Las Vegas.

