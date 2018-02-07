Dana White Addresses Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 Happening in the UFC

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 7, 2018
If Floyd Mayweather faces Conor McGregor in a rematch, it will happen in the UFC Octagon.

That’s the word from UFC president Dana White, who has often scoffed at the idea of a second boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor, but didn’t seem to mind a rematch nearly as much if it happens under mixed martial arts rules.

Just recently, Mayweather has posted several videos showing him stepping inside an MMA cage as if to tease that he’s actually considering a move to a new sport after a 50-0 career in boxing.Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather back of head

Now whether or not Mayweather is just getting people excited for a crossover to MMA that will never happen or he’s actually contemplating the challenge of facing McGregor on his home turf, White doesn’t seem to hate the idea of putting this fight back together again.

“Floyd said leading up to the fight with Conor that he would do both. So we’ll see what happens,” White said on “UFC Tonight”. “Obviously, the only way making that fight again makes any sense is if he comes into the Octagon.

“We went over and boxed him, the UFC and Conor McGregor, and now it’s time for him to reciprocate and come and fight in the Octagon.”

McGregor and Mayweather have been jabbing at each other over social media for weeks, leading to speculation that they were already working towards a potential rematch.

Of course, Mayweather would be an overwhelming underdog against virtually anybody he would face in the UFC much less the lightweight champion in McGregor.

Still considering the gaudy amount of money the boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor made last year, it’s impossible to ignore the possibility of a rematch happening.

               

