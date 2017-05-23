Dana White Addresses Cris Cyborg Battery Incident

Cris “Cyborg” Justino was cited for misdemeanor battery after punching Angela Magana at the UFC Athlete Retreat this past weekend. UFC president Dana White on Tuesday addressed the situation for the company’s first comment on the situation since it occurred on Saturday.

The incident took place outside the fighter hotel during the UFC Athlete Retreat. Cyborg confronted Magana about the latter’s constant trolling of Cyborg via her social media accounts. The argument quickly escalated and Cyborg punched Magana in the face. A video of Cyborg punching Magana was later released via YouTube.

Cyborg was not arrested at the time of the incident, but will have to appear in court to answer for the misdemeanor battery charge. She faces a penalty of up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

While the UFC had previously refused comment, White addressed the situation in a scrum with reporters at The Ultimate Fighter 26 tryouts on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

“Obviously, we’re looking into that and it’s very serious,” White said. “We’ll see what happens. This is the thing that the district attorney and police are handling right now. There’s way more to that than just what am I thinking about it.”

It’s not clear as of yet whether or not the incident would have any effect on Cyborg getting scheduled for a fight. She has been lobbying for a spot on the UFC 214 fight card on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif., but has yet to ink a bout agreement.

