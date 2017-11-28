               

Dana White Addressed Rumor That Conor McGregor Hit a Mobster

November 28, 2017
There have been numerous unconfirmed rumors that Conor McGregor was involved in a bar brawl in Ireland, where he allegedly hit a mobster in the face.

That sounds like a dire situation.

UFC president Dana White held a media scrum on Tuesday in Las Vegas ahead of The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, where he discussed what he knew about the rumored situation and what he believed to be the truth.

White also played the “what if” game, saying that if the rumors are true, “I’m sure it can be worked out.”

