Dan Hardy Teaches ‘Game of Thrones’ Star How to Pull Off a Submission

Daniel Portman may be learning how to swing a sword as he’s preparing for the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ but now he might be able to throw in a rear naked choke as well.

Portman, who portrays loyal squire Podrick Payne on the hit HBO series, also happens to be an avid mixed martial arts fan.

He attended the recent UFC card in Scotland and now Portman spent some time with former title contender and current UFC color commentator Dan Hardy, who showed him a few moves in the gym.

Our own @danhardymma puts Podrick Payne aka @Daniel_Portman through his paces… and no swords allowed! pic.twitter.com/7NVGczLnKL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 16, 2017

Hardy left his armor at home and decided to show Portman the art of hand to hand combat with a takedown to rear naked choke submission.

So if you’re watching the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ and you witness Podrick Payne look for the single leg followed by a transition to choke out a White Walker, you know where he learned it from.

The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is starting production soon with a debut date most likely in 2019 on HBO.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram