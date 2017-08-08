Dan Hardy Joins Mayweather vs. McGregor Broadcast Team for Sky Sports

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 8, 2017
Former UFC welterweight title contender turned broadcaster Dan Hardy will join Sky Sports Box Office for the upcoming boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

Hardy will join former boxing world champions Carl Froch and Johnny Nelson in the studio and commentary booth, as the worlds of boxing and MMA collide.

Hardy is a pioneer of British MMA and his skills have led him to the top of the UFC welterweight division, competing for the world title in 2010. As an analyst and commentator on the night, Hardy will give viewers expert analysis of the sport, the skills that translate to boxing, and McGregor’s career to date.

Dan Hardy at Cage Warriors 6“It’s great to add someone with Dan’s knowledge of MMA to our coverage,” Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith said. “McGregor’s legendary status in UFC, and the intricacies of the sport itself, are two incredibly important stories to tell – I’m sure Dan will do that brilliantly.”

“The 26th of August will be an historic night for Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts, and probably the biggest combat sports event of our lifetime,” added Hardy. “Sky Sports Box Office is renowned for putting on huge fight nights, and I am honored to be joining the team out in Las Vegas. Just to be in the ‘Fight Capital’ on that night will be a special experience, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to add a little of my MMA knowledge to the broadcast.”

