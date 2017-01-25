Dakota Pipeline Protester Says Ronda Rousey Willing to Get Pepper Sprayed (video)

Ronda Rousey recently made a trip to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota to lend her support to protesters on the front lines of the battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline. U.S. President Donald Trump just breathed new life into the stalled construction of the pipeline with an executive order, which has also sparked renewed vigor in the protesters.

Rousey met with activist Linda Black Elk, who spoke with TMZ Sports, detailing the supplies that Rousey brought to the protesters. Not only that, Black Elk also noted that Rousey indicated she would be willing to return and stand on the front lines.

“She actually told me that she would come back and stand right on the front lines and get pepper sprayed alongside everyone else,” said Black Elk.

When that might be is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that Rousey isn’t merely lending her voice to the fight.

