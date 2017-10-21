Dakota Cochrane Wows Hometown Crowd (LFA 25 Results & Highlights)

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Friday’s live broadcast of LFA 25, featuring headliner Dakota Cochrane (30-12), who defeated Ciro Rodrigues (21-7) in front of his home town crowd in Omaha, Neb., winning by split decision.

LFA 25: Cochrane vs. Rodrigues Results

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Dakota Cochrane (30-12) outfought Ciro Rodrigues (21-7, 1 NC) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Fernando Padilla (9-1) submitted Darrick Minner (19-7) with a triangle armbar at 3:10 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Kassius Kayne (11-4) scored a TKO (strikes) to defeat Jordon Larson (8-4) at 0:46 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Emeka Ifekandu (5-0) defeated Michael Graves (3-2) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Bantamweight Fight – Dwight Joseph (6-1) defeated Steven Merrill (4-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Welterweight Fight – Matt Delanoit (26-14, 1 NC) outlasted Sultan Umar (5-2) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Middleweight Fight – Willie Whithead (2-1) stopped Virgin Knight Jr. (1-1) to win by verbal submission at 3:51 in round three.

(Photo courtesy of LFA / Marshall Boyce)

