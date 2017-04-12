Dakota Cochrane Plans to ‘Find a Way to Win’ at Victory FC 56

Though he was unable to win all of his fights in 2016, veteran welterweight Dakota Cochrane was able to pick up five victories in six bouts and continue to show he’s still a viable presence in his weight class.

“I had a loss against a tough Jiu-Jitsu guy (in Valdir Araujo), so that was my only blemish last year,” Cochrane told MMAWeekly.com “I just try to get better every fight and take every opportunity I can and try to make some money and win some fights.”

Among Cochrane’s five wins last year was two over Jake Lindsey, whom he started off 2016 against and finished against with bouts in January and December.

“That wasn’t supposed to happen the second time,” said Cochrane. “I was supposed to fight for Bellator, but they couldn’t find me an opponent, so I took a fight on two or three weeks’ notice against (Lindsey). He had an opponent drop out, so it just ended up working out for both of us.”

Since turning pro eight years ago, Cochrane now finds himself approaching 40 fights. It’s an output level he had no idea he’d reach when he first started.

“No I had no plans whatsoever to fight initially,” Cochrane said. “It was more for self-defense. I like to be active, so it just turned into a lot of fights, I guess.

“I definitely see bits and pieces (of the fighter I was when I first started). I was still an athlete, still explosive, just not as knowledgeable.”

Cochrane (27-10) will step into his first bout of 2017 when he takes on EJ Brooks (9-5) in a main card 170-pound bout at Victory FC 56 on Friday in Omaha, Neb.

“I’ve just got to go in there and find a way to win,” said Cochrane. “Whether it’s striking or on the ground it doesn’t matter, I’ve got to find a way to win and get that W.

“At this point, it doesn’t matter who is across the cage. It’s been that way for a long time. I know I can compete with the best in the world, and I think I can show that on fight night.”

For Cochrane going forward, the main thing is to take any opportunity that comes his way and fight whomever and wherever he gets the chance.

“I haven’t really thought about a goal for 2017,” Cochrane said. “I just want to have dominating fights. I don’t care how many fights I get. I just want to keep winning. I hate losing.”

