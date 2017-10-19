Dakota Cochrane Expecting Tough Fight in LFA 25 Main Event

After a rocky start to 2017 where he lost back to back fights, veteran welterweight Dakota Cochrane has been able to turn things around and pick up wins in his last two bouts.

Though Cochrane has been able to defeat both Dave Castillo and Maki Pitolo, that doesn’t mean each fight was easy in the least.

“It seems like I never have an easy fight,” Cochrane told MMAWeekly.com. “The first one (against Castillo) was a very tough fighter and was fundamentally strong. He kept coming, so I couldn’t finish him.

“Maki I knew he was going to be a tough battle. It was a tough fight throughout the fight. In the second round I caught him with a guillotine at the end.”

Being a veteran of over 40 fights and nearly 10 years as a pro, Cochrane knows things won’t get any easier, and that’s fine with him.

“I’ve pretty much accepted that and know it going into fights,” said Cochrane. “I never thought I was going to be fighting this long. It’s crazy how far it’s come. I’m pretty happy with my career and my accomplishments and want to keep fighting. I love the challenges and competition.”

Cochrane (29-12) will square off against Ciro Rodrigues (21-6) in the 170-pound main event of LFA 25 on Friday in Omaha, Neb.

“I know it’s going to be another tough fight,” Cochrane said. “Ciro’s a good striker and good on the ground. Basically I’ve got to figure out how to win during the fight.

“It is cool to be the headliner and to be able to say it, but I don’t put too much stock in being the main event. It’s a fight no matter where you’re at on the card. If you win or lose, you’ll go home a winner or loser, no matter where you’re at on the card.”

While he’s already had a busy 2017, Cochrane is looking to finish out the year with one more bout before he begins to think about where he wants to take things in 2018.

“I think I have one (fight) scheduled in December,” said Cochrane. “I’d like to get in one before the end of the year so I can give the kids some good presents on Christmas. Then I’ll set some more goals after the holidays.”

