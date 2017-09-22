Daichi Abe Survives All-Out War at UFC Japan (Fight Highlights)

Hyun Gyu Lim connects on Daichi Abe as we go to the final round! #UFCJapan https://t.co/18CbZc6WnF — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

Daichi Abe’s strong finish (and breaking his opponents nose!) earns him his first UFC win! #UFCJapan https://t.co/927KlvzI3D — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Daichi Abe’s miraculous comeback victory over Hyun Gyu Lim at UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday in Japan. UFC Fight Night 117 took place on Friday, Sept. 22, at Saitama Super Arena.

The fight promotion next heads home to Las Vegas for UFC 216 on Oct. 7, as Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee square off for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson attempts his record-setting 11th title defense when he puts his flyweight belt on the line against Ray Borg.

