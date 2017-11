Cyril Asker Taps Out Yaozong Hu to Kick Off UFC Shanghai Fight Card (Highlights)

Check out the highlights from the heavyweight bout that kicked off the UFC Shanghai fight card between Cyril Asker and Yaozong Hu.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats.

