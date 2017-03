Cynthia Calvillo Taps Out Amanda Cooper (UFC 209 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the fight highlights from the women’s strawweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Cooper at UFC 209 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

