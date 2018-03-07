Cynthia Calvillo Suspended Following UFC 219 Positive for Marijuana

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 7, 2018
UFC Athlete Cynthia Calvillo Accepts Sanction for Anti-Doping Policy Violation

USADA announced on Wednesday that UFC athlete Cynthia Calvillo has accepted a six-month sanction for her anti-doping policy violation.

Calvillo, 30, tested positive for Carboxy-THC, the pharmacologically active metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected on December 30, 2017, at UFC 219 in Las Vegas. Marijuana and hashish are in the class of Cannabinoids and prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Cynthia Calvillo UFC Glasgow weigh-inCannabinoids are listed as Specified Substances on the WADA Prohibited List. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the standard sanction for an anti-doping policy violation involving a Specified Substance is a one-year period of ineligibility, which may be reduced depending on the athlete’s degree of fault.

Calvillo accepted a six-month period of ineligibility, which began on December 30, 2017, and may be reduced to a three-month period of ineligibility, pending the satisfactory completion of a USADA-approved drug awareness and management program. Calvillo’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which may impose additional sanctions, including fines or a period of ineligibility that is longer than the period set forth above.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.

The UFC 219 drug test stems from Calvillo’s in-competition period surrounding her bout with Carla Esparza. Her UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation and subsequent suspension do not affect the result of the bout, as Esparza defeated Calvillo via unanimous decision.

Calvillo will now also have to go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission to see if they issue any additional sanctions on top of what USADA has already issued.

               

