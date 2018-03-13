HOT OFF THE WIRE

Cynthia Calvillo Handed 9 Month Suspension for Marijuana By Nevada Commission

March 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC strawweight Cynthia Calvillo will be sidelined until at least Sept. 30 after she was handed a nine-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday.

The suspension stems from a positive in competition drug test for Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — a metabolite of marijuana — following Calvillo’s loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

In addition to her suspension, Calvillo was fined 15-percent of her $41,000 fight purse, which equals out to $6,150. Calvillo will also have to submit a clean drug test before she’s able to receive a new fight license in Nevada again.

Calvillo had already been suspended six months by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for the same infraction and that sanction would be reduced to three months if she completed a drug awareness program.

Calvillo’s suspension from Nevada will run concurrently with the sanction from USADA but that still means ultimately she will be sitting out for nine months regardless of any reduction of her prior sentence.

The loss at UFC 219 was the first of Calvillo’s career and the result will remain unchanged regardless of her positive drug test.

               

