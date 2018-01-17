Cynthia Calvillo Flagged for Potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation

Strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo has been notified of a potential doping violation stemming from an in competition drug test administered around her last fight against Carla Esparza at UFC 219.

According to UFC officials, Calvillo tested positive for Carboxy-THC, which means marijuana or hashish, above the legal limit from her last fight against Carla Esparza on Dec. 30, 2017.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Cynthia Calvillo of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation involving Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Carboxy-THC”) which is a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with her recent bout in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2017, UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm,” UFC officials said in a statement.

Because the fight was held in Nevada, USADA will also share the results with the state athletic commission, who oversaw UFC 219 and could potentially hand down a sanction of their own for the anti-doping infraction.

Like all fighters under the UFC anti-doping policy, Calvillo is afforded an adjudication process before any potential punishment would be handed down for the infraction.

Under the UFC’s anti-doping policy, Calvillo could be suspended up to one year for a first time offense for this particular substance although in many cases in the past, the sentence was greatly reduced. UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum faced a three month suspension last year for a similar offense after he completed a drug awareness program.