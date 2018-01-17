HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is UFC Official, but What About Conor McGregor?

featuredMichael Bisping Absolutely Refuses to Fight Vitor Belfort

Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

Cynthia Calvillo Flagged for Potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation

January 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

Strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo has been notified of a potential doping violation stemming from an in competition drug test administered around her last fight against Carla Esparza at UFC 219.

According to UFC officials, Calvillo tested positive for Carboxy-THC, which means marijuana or hashish, above the legal limit from her last fight against Carla Esparza on Dec. 30, 2017.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Cynthia Calvillo of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation involving Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Carboxy-THC”) which is a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with her recent bout in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2017, UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm,” UFC officials said in a statement.

Because the fight was held in Nevada, USADA will also share the results with the state athletic commission, who oversaw UFC 219 and could potentially hand down a sanction of their own for the anti-doping infraction.

Like all fighters under the UFC anti-doping policy, Calvillo is afforded an adjudication process before any potential punishment would be handed down for the infraction.

Under the UFC’s anti-doping policy, Calvillo could be suspended up to one year for a first time offense for this particular substance although in many cases in the past, the sentence was greatly reduced. UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum faced a three month suspension last year for a similar offense after he completed a drug awareness program. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA