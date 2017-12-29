Cyborg Nation #UFC219 Episode 3: Shedding the Final Pounds

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

In this episode of Cyborg Nation #UFC219 Cris prepares to head to Vegas, finishes her final sparring session, and completes her media obligations for day 1 in Las Vegas. Cyborg Nation is an all access video series bringing fans behind the craziness that is UFC Fight Week.

TRENDING > Jorina Baars Responds to Chael Sonnen; Gives Her Thoughts on Cyborg vs. Holm

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.